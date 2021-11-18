Greenville Veterans Day Program

The annual Bond County Veterans Day program was held November 11 at the Greenville First United Methodist Church, presented by county veterans’ organizations and the Bond County Veterans Memorial Committee.

Guest speaker was Steve Pichaske, a Navy lieutenant commander who is now senior pastor at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

He said his time in the military taught him that when soldiers are called to serve, it comes with great sacrifice. He said those who stand up to preserve the inalienable rights of our country often are the ones to step aside from those freedoms and pursue things that may not make them happy, all for the greater good.

In addition to veterans being part of the program, other participants were members of Boy Scout Troop 57, the Greenville High School chorus, and Dale Hanabarger, who performed two songs.