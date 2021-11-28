GU In Pilot Teacher Recruitment Program

Greenville University is one of 24 colleges and universities in Illinois that have volunteered to be involved in a pilot program to develop plans to recruit and retain future teachers of color.

It is designed to establish best practices, ahead of the Illinois State Board of Education requiring all 54 Illinois educator preparation programs to develop plans next year.

Katrina Lopez Liss, GU chief culture and diversity officer, stated “We understand the critical need for more educators of color to be teachers of character who serve their students well. Partnering with other educators across the state, through this pilot program, will add to our efforts in recruiting and preparing more students of color for thriving careers in the classroom.”

Pilot participants will finalize their plans by May 31 of 2022.