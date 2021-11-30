Holy Family Receives “A” For Hospital Safety

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the fall of this year.

The national distinction recognizes Holy Family’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization, which assigns grades to general hospitals across the nation, based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections. It also checks hospitals to see that they have systems in place to prevent harm.

Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager is proud of the “A” score. “It reflects the hard work and dedication that our team has to provide top-level care, during an unprecedented time in health care,” she said.

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, stated “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud.”

To see Holy Family's full grade details, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org