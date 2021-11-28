HSHS Medical Group Provides Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters

Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA and the Illinois Department of Public Health, HSHS Medical Group offers Pfizer and Moderna boosters to adults 18 years and older.

HSHS Medical Group provides COVID-19 vaccines and testing to the public at drive-thru locations in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon. Appointments are required for all vaccine doses and testing.

Established patients may receive vaccines and testing at some primary care clinics. Call your local HSHS Medical Group primary care office to check availability.

Individuals with compromised immune systems may receive a third dose 28 days after their second dose. Talk to your doctor if you have questions about your health conditions and when you should receive a booster or third dose.

How to make a vaccine appointment

It is free and easy to create a MyHSHS account and schedule an appointment online:

Go to www.myhshs.org.

Login or create a MyHSHS account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”

Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”

Click “COVID-19 Test/Vaccine” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a test or a first, second or third dose vaccine appointment.

You will be able to choose from available appointments at our Springfield, Decatur and O’Fallon drive-thru locations.

Vaccine appointments may also be scheduled by calling 1-844-216-4707. Testing appointments may not be scheduled by phone and must be scheduled online via MyHSHS.

If appointments are full, please check back as additional days and times will be added based on available vaccine supplies and clinic days. You can also visit www.vaccines.gov/search for other vaccine and testing options in your area. To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.