ILEAS representatives Visit KC Criminal Justice Program

Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) representatives Scott Snider and Shawn Richards visited the Kaskaskia Criminal Justice Program to talk about their involvement on the ILEAS team.

Kaskaskia College Criminal Justice Program Coordinator Ken Ingersoll invited Snider and Richards to visit his Police Operations course to discuss the involvement and responsibility of being a part of the ILEAS team that covers the southern 34 counties of Illinois. Richards, an employee of the college’s police force and recently retired Centralia police officer, serves as the assistant team command. Snider has served as a police officer for over 18 years and is employed in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Snider and Richards also gave explanations of the gear required, safety procedures to follow, and risk factors. Students also toured the Lenco BearCat and International Transport trucks. ILEAS teams are responsible for responding in situations that require specialized training and mutual aid. ILEAS has invested significant funding in creating, equipping, training, and maintaining these special teams. ILEAS teams work in coordination with several federal agencies, such as IEMA and FEMA in emergency situations.