Illinois Extension Bulb Program December 1

During the winter it is nice to welcome some color and living plants to your home. Forcing bulbs to bloom during can be a fun activity. Join University of Illinois Educator Nicole Flowers-Kimmerly for a short presentation on the art and science of forcing bulbs in the winter on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. on Zoom.

Kimmerly will explain the entire process that allows you to experience spring color in the winter and for the holidays. You will learn how to force a variety of bulbs including tulips, crocus, hyacinth and more.

If you live in Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, and Washington County you can add to your experience by picking up a kit that includes bulbs, container, soil to follow along for a make it – take it activity demonstrated by a Master Gardener immediately following the program. Makes for a great project for the family and holiday gifts. There is no cost for the educational program. A $5.00 fee will be charges for each kit.

Register by Nov. 26 at go.illinois.edu/BulbForcingDemo. If you have any questions please contact Gail DeVilbiss at 618-548-1446.