Info On Operation Care Package 2021

Operation Care Package 2021 is a community event to show support for our Bond County Military. During the holiday season, the Military Moms collect donations of necessity items, luxury items and handmade cards from the community to send to our active duty, guard & reservists. Currently, there are about 60 Bond County natives serving our country.

Collection starts now in Bond County and ends the evening of November 10th. Packing will be done on November 13th at 9 am at the Kingsbury Park District Office and volunteers are welcome.

Donation Locations:

Bradford National Bank (both locations), TNT RV & Generator Services, Clippety Doo-Dah Salon, Funderburk’s Diner & Gas, Pocahontas School, Greenville Elementary School, Greenville Junior High School, Greenville High School, Sorento School, Mulberry Grove School (pending), & First National Bank.

Suggested/Recommended items are listed here. If you have any doubts about what can be donated and mailed, please ask a Military Mom member.

Suggested Items (but not limited to):

Gift Items – Small Puzzles, Books, Small Nerf/Hacky Balls, Paperback books, Travel Games, Bibles (pocket size), Handheld games, Playing Cards, Tennis Balls, stress balls, etc.

Drink Items – Packaged: Coffee, Hot Cocoa Mix, Tea Bags (individually wrapped), Mio “On The Go”, Powdered Mix Drinks for bottled water like: Crystal Light, Gatorade packets, etc.

Snack Items – Candy, Packaged Cookies, Sunflower Seeds, Gum, Trail Mix, Slim Jims, Beef Jerky, Twizzlers, Chips (single servings), Ramen Noodles, Cup O’ Noodles, Seasoning Salts/Pepper, Lifesavers, Mints, Power Bars, Protein Bars, Snack Bars, Granola Bars, Dried Fruit (nothing that will melt or crush easily), hard candy

Miscellaneous Items: Ziploc Bags – Sandwich, quart, gallon, Clear Mailing Tape, AA & AAA batteries

Personal Care Items – Small packages of baby wipes (non-alcohol), Travel sized: shampoos, deodorants, soaps, Lens Cleaning Wipes, Eye Drops, Toilet Paper (name brand), Nasal Saline Spray, travel sized: Foot powder, Kleenex, small jars of Vaseline, Chapstick/Lip Balm/Blistex in stick tubes, Tape (electrical/duct), throat lozenges, Medicated Foot Powder, Lotrimin AF, Odor Eaters for boots, Hand/Feet Warmers, Sunblock Schools, Scouts, Churches, Businesses: Make Handmade Cards and Posters:

Buy a box of thank you/Xmas/appreciation cards or use poster paper to sign them with a short personal note thanking them for their service. If you want, please provide the school children’s names & addresses so the military member can write a Thank you Note in return.

Overseas and Boot Camp Items:

Pre-paid phone cards

Stamps

Mailing envelopes & stationary

WE CANNOT SHIP: liquids, pork products, perishable items, metal, or glass.

Please call Dianah Kuhl-Troemel, Operation Care Package Coordinator, with any questions or concerns. Cell: 618.578.1808 or Email: kuhlmassage@gmail.com.

Please send updated addresses before November 5th for your Bond County military service member to: Dianah Kuhl-Troemel. Cell: 618.578.1808 or Email: boconavymom@gmail.com.