Jay Jolliff Scholarship Available At KC

Applications are available now for the spring 2022 Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation scholarships.

Applicants must have participated in sports while in high school or college.

Scholarships will go to students within the Kaskaskia College District who will be attending a college or university next spring.

The deadline to apply is December 1.

The scholarship is funded through the Jay Jolliff Memorial Golf Tournament, and scholarships will be in the amount of $500. Jolliff was an avid sports fan.

For more information or an application, email Cathy Karrick at Karrick1@Midwest.net.