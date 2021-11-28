Kaskaskia College Receives Accreditation

Kaskaskia College is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and the college’s “on notice” sanction has been lifted.

KC President George Evans said the college will follow the standard pathway of accreditation and the next commission comprehensive visit will be the spring of 2024.

The Higher Learning Board met earlier this month regarding Kaskaskia College and determined Kaskaskia College mow meets core components for accreditation.

President Evans indicated accreditation is essential for the college to continue its normal operations and to ensure KC qualifies for Title IV funding, such as Pell Grants and other federal subsidies.

An audit report was presented at the recent Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees meeting.

The college received an opinion of good standing.

The college’s administration was commended for its high level of transparency and communication.

The board approved a change in the athletic director position from part-time to full-time.