KC Advanced Cardiac Life Support Course

The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education is offering the American Heart Association’s “Advanced Cardiac Life Support” course at the Kaskaskia College Main Campus in December.

The American Heart Association ACLS course builds on the foundation of lifesaving Basic Life Support skills, emphasizing the importance of preventing cardiac arrest, early and continuous high-quality CPR, and high-performing teams. A current BLS card is required to complete this course.

The two-day course cost is $130, which includes the required book and certification card.

Available course sections: December 20 and December 21, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Please note Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the state’s Restore Illinois program through the fall semester. This includes wearing a mask indoors, proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the College’s prescreening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or at www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures have been put into place to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who visits the College.

For further information or to register, call the Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so please register early. All students must pre-register for this class.