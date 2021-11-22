KC Automotive Technology Advisory Committee Meeting

The Kaskaskia College Automotive Technology Advisory Committee met in person on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Kaskaskia College thanks the committee for its commitment to the Automotive Technology Program.

Kevin Wheeler, Kaskaskia College’s new Automotive Work-Based Learning Coordinator, was introduced to the group. Zach Collins from Snap-on was in attendance and presented the committee with the opportunity of offering national NC3 certifications through the Snap-on Technical Education Program. The certifications are for short-term, hands-on skills in the transportation, manufacturing, and energy industry that can be offered as a standalone industry-recognized certificate or embedded in the curriculum.

Other topics discussed included purchasing a training system for electric/hybrid vehicles and the future programming for EV/Hybrid, Light Diesel program, KC Automotive Student club activities, Instructor training, new equipment, and grant submission approval.

The following 16 members of the automotive advisory committee attended.

Pictured front row left to right: Carl Huels, owner of Carl’s 4 Wheel-Drive & Performance Center (Bartelso); Klayton Alexander, president of KC’s Automotive Student Organization (Huey); Danny Mays, retired KC professor of Auto Collision (Centralia); Bob DeBernardi, Bob’s Engine Hospital (Centralia); Rob Mensen, educator at Centralia High School (Salem); Zach Collins, territory manager at Snap-on Tools (Springfield); Traci Masau, KC Dean of Career & Technical Education (Nashville). Rear row: Chuck DeBernardi, KC instructor (Centralia); Cody Smith, a technician at Victory Lane Ford (Greenville); Wes Monken, president of Monken Auto Group (Centralia); Alan Auld, owner of Auld Backhoe (Centralia); Tony Pick, a technician at Metro Transit (Nashville); Kevin Wheeler, KC Work-Based Learning Coordinator (Trenton). Not pictured; Justin Donoho, SRT Engineer Cummins Inc. (Columbus IN); Earl Flack, CEO of McKay’s NAPA (Hillsboro); Patricia Mefford, KC Perkins Coordinator (Nashville).