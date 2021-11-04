KC Financial Impact Totals Over $107M

Kaskaskia College continues to boost the regional economy and educate a new generation to fulfill the workforce demands of industries throughout Illinois, according to a new study by the Illinois Community College Board.

In fiscal year 2019, Kaskaskia’s total economic output on the state economy was $107.5 million. The net impact of the college’s operations spending alone adds $29 million to the economy.

KC President George Evans stated, “This report confirms the value of community colleges, not only in Illinois, but the nation as a whole. Kaskaskia College is very proud to be represented in this report, which really does highlight just how important our institutions are to educating so many individuals from all walks of life.”

According to the study, as the long-term economic changes caused by COVID-19 pandemic become more apparent, community colleges and other parts of the workforce development system can help retrain those who have permanently lost their jobs.

A degree or even a short-term, narrow certificate can lead to higher wages and more likely long-term employment, according to Dr. Brian Durham, ICCB executive director.