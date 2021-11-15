KC Offering Free Mental Health Services

During this time of heightened stress and anxiety, Kaskaskia College is providing students an additional way to support their mental health and over-all well being.

The college is offering no-cost access to Talkspace online therapy.

Talkspace is a virtual service that connects members with licensed mental health providers for counseling, therapy and medication support. All care is delivered through a private and secure digital platform so users can send their personal therapist unlimited private text messages or attend a video appointment from anywhere.

Dr. Susan Batchelor, KC vice president of student services, said Talkspace is flexible as students can seek help on their schedule, and can potentially sign up and start communicating with a therapist within 30 minutes.