KC Radiology Holds Annual Advisory Board Meeting

On October 26, 2021, the Kaskaskia College Radiologic Technology Program held their annual advisory board meeting. Radiology Faculty, Clinical Preceptors, Radiographers, Supervisors, and two sophomore student representatives met to discuss overview of program, student information, and curriculum updates as well as assessment information concerning the program. Evaluations, program effectiveness data, mission statement and program goals were reviewed along with improved developments for the students in the classroom, clinical and lab settings. Changes occurring at the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) affecting radiographers were also reviewed.

Pictured are:

1st Row: Edith Dagen, Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital; Dee Emig, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland; Danielle Easton, Orthopaedic Center of Southern Illinois; Joy Grzegorek, Washington County Hospital; Jenny White, Good Samaritan Hospital; Dori Brandt, KC Radiology Student; Nicole Porter, St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese

2nd Row: Cindy Hoffman, KC Diagnostic Medical Sonography Coordinator; Rena Myers, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center; Cris Hicks, Salem Township Hospital; Candace Sloat, KC Radiology Clinical Coordinator; Mimi Polczynski, KC Radiology Program Director; Sharon Elwood, KC Radiology Faculty; Lynn Martz, KC Radiology Student; Aaron Asbury (Chair of the Advisory Board Committee), Orthopaedic Center of Southern Illinois; Garrick McConnell, Good Samaritan Hospital

Those also in attendance via Zoom: Annie Dlubala, Pinckneyville Community Hospital; Trinity Flowers, Hillsboro Area Hospital; Dave Overlot, Decatur Memorial Hospital; Pat Mefford, KC Perkins Coordinator