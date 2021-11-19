KC & SIUC Partner For Theater Degree

Kaskaskia College students, who are aspiring actors, directors, and are interested in other theater professions, now have the option to transfer to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater.

The two schools have signed an agreement. It allows Kaskaskia College students, who complete their Associate of Arts degree, to apply for admission to the SIU-C theater program. Admission is based on enrollment criteria and space availability.

KC Director of Theater, David Quinn, said he is thrilled the KC students will be able to smoothly transition into the theater program at SIU-C.