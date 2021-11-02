Keyesport Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire

Numerous fire protection districts responded to a structure fire in the 21000 block of North Emerald Road in Keyesport Monday at 12:20 PM.

The structure was a single family mobile home with one occupant at home at the time of the fire. That individual was outside of the home upon the arrival of fire personnel.

The home was a total loss. No injuries were reported. Keyesport Fire Chief Jim Golder told WGEL the fire is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and their investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters from Keyesport, Greenville, Mulberry Grove, Wheatfield, and Carlyle were on the scene for about four hours.