Klitzke Certified As Mental Health First Aid Instructor

Prairie Counseling Center in Greenville advises that Rebecca Klitzke, its crisis program coordinator, is now certified as a Mental Health First Aid adult instructor.

Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-abuse issues.

The vision is for Mental Health First Aid to become as common as CPR and first aid training. The goal is to have regular courses offered in every community.

The course is operated by the National Council For Mental Wellbeing in partnership with the Missouri Department of mental Health.

Prairie Counseling Center is scheduling courses now, to get as many Bond and surrounding county residents trained.

Any individual or organization that is interested should call the center at 664-1455 or send an email to prairiecounselingcenter@bchd.us.