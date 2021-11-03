Knights Of Columbus Honors & Activity Updates

The Greenville Knights of Columbus Council #11707 was recently honored.

It was designated a Star Council by the Illinois Knights of Columbus for achieving 100 percent of its goals.

Council members remain very active in the community.

The council recently donated hamburger to the Bond County Food Pantry, assists twice annually with the building rent for the Bond County Pregnancy Support Center, and holds its annual Tootsie Roll drive to collect donations for those with intellectual disabilities.

The Knights recently hosted an American Red Cross bloodmobile.

Upcoming events for the Knights include the Coats For Kids Program to provide those in need, who attend Greenville schools, a new coat. The Pancake and Sausage Day returns on Saturday, December 11.