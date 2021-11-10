Largemouth Bass Moved To Highland Silver Lake

The City of Highland along with the fisheries division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently drained the fish rearing pond located within Silver Lake Park.

Approximately 3000 largemouth bass, ranging from 7.5-9” in length, were weighed, measured, and then deposited into Silver Lake.

This fish rearing pond is the result of a partnership with the EPA, IDNR and the City of Highland and was funded through the EPA 319 grant. The pond serves not only as a rearing benefit, but also aids in preventing silt and sediment deposits from entering the lake.

Officials with the City of Highland say they are very excited about the many benefits to the Silver Lake fishery while also working to protect its vast natural resources.