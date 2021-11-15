Library Celebrating Family Reading This Week

The Greenville Public Library is celebrating Family Reading Night for all of this week.

A special family reading program is being sponsored.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the theme is “Reading Colors Your World” and the library is encouraging families to read “The Day the Crayons Quit”. They have many copies of it that you can check out or you can listen to the book on YouTube. Once you’ve read it, you can pick up a form at the library – or download it from our Community Calendar on WGEL.com. Fill it out and drop it by the library no later than this Friday. Two families will be drawn randomly to win prizes.

Click below to hear more:

Family Reading Night is a State of Illinois event designated this year for Thursday, November 18.

It is designed to encourage families to spend quality time together reading.

For more information about the Greenville Public Library program, call 664-3115.