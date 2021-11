Youths who enjoy the board game Monopoly might want to visit the Greenville Public Library this Friday.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Friday is National Play Monopoly Day. Everyone who checks out materials from the library Friday can register for the chance to win a free Junior Monopoly board game.

The library is open Friday from 10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.