Library Celebrating Sundaes & Kindness

If you like ice cream with flavoring on it, this week’s Greenville Public Library promotion may be what you’re looking for.

Jo Keillor, library director, said Friday is National Sundae Day. All patrons can enter for the chance to win a free sundae from Greenville Dairy Queen.

Click below to hear more:

For the rest of this week, Greenville Public Library patrons can join with the library to help the Bond County Food Pantry.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL this is World Kindness Week. All library patrons are invited to donate an unexpired non-perishable food item or a hygiene product and all will be delivered to the food pantry.

Click below for more:

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.