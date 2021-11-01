Library Receives Competitive Grant

The Greenville Public Library has good news as it has received an Illinois State Library “On The Road To Recovery” competitive grant in the amount of $21,543.

The grant funds will be used for 10 new computers: six for public use, one for use at the circulation desk, and three for staff use. Sneeze guards will also be obtained to place between the public computers, allowing all six to be safely used at the same time.

Jo Keillor, library director, is pleased about the new computers. She said she and the board are excited to offer them to the community.

The new computers have been ordered and should be installed during November. Keillor said it will be a pleasure to provide library patrons with up-to-date technology.