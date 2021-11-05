Live Like Lincoln Foundation Donates $4,500 to GFPD

At the October meeting of the Greenville Fire Protection District, representatives of the Live Like Lincoln Foundation presented a donation for $4500 to the Fire District.

The donation will be used for the purchase of specialized agriculture rescue equipment. The equipment will include a “Grain Bin Rescue Tube, Grain Rescue Auger” and an “SKED Extrication Device”. This special equipment will be used for agriculture emergencies in which grain is a major hazard. These events could involve grain bins, combine hoppers, gravity wagons, or any engulfment situation.

The Greenville Fire Protection District currently has three firefighters with specialty training in grain bin emergencies. Several other Departments in Bond County also have personnel trained at the same level. In the event of a rescue, all of these departments would be called to respond.

The Live Like Lincoln Foundation provided the funds for this life saving equipment in memory of local resident Lincoln Siebert, who died in an accident in May of 2020.

The foundation was established with a mission to promote togetherness by contributing to community projects and events, local organizations, and special needs cases, especially those pertaining to agriculture.