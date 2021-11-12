Live Theatre Returns To KC Campus

By
WGEL
-

For the first time since COVID-19 arrived, the Kaskaskia College Theatre Guild will present a fall production in the Jane Knight Auditorium on the main campus.

“Check Please and Check Please: Take 2” will be performed November 19th through November 21st.

Show times are 7 p.m. November 19th and 20th, and on November 21st at 2 p.m. All performances are free and open to the public.

“Check Please and Check Please: Take 2” consists of one-act plays that show the struggles of dating. They were written by Jonathan Rand.

Directing the production will be KC Theatre Professor David Quinn.

