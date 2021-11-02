MG School Cancelled Tuesday Due To Threat

Officials with the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 School District announced early Tuesday morning that classes would not be in session that day for the district.

Mulberry Grove Superintendent Bobby Koontz sent a message to Unit 1 parents later that morning that explained the decision was made after a vague threat of violence was made early Tuesday morning against Mulberry Grove students. Koontz said the Bond County and Fayette County Sheriff’s offices have investigated the situation and determined that it is safe for students to return to school Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s offices, the individual who made the threat has been identified and does not live in our community. Koontz expressed appreciation to sheriff’s staff in helping to quickly determine that the threat was not credible and that no one in the Unit 1 district was in any imminent danger.

Koontz said he recognized the decision to cancel school abruptly was an inconvenience for parents and students, but he felt it was important to put the safety of students first. He said, “Our district will always take these matters seriously and strive to provide a safe learning environment for our students.”

Again, school will be back in session Wednesday in the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 district.

You can see Mr. Koontz’s statement in full below…