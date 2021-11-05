MG Village Board Approves Tax Levy Ordinance

At this month’s Mulberry Grove Village Board meeting, the tax levy ordinance, for taxes to be collected next year, was approved.

The levy is $56,359, which is $2,669 higher than this year’s.

The village levies taxes in five funds: general, police protection, audit, tort and insurance; Social Security, and worker’s compensation.

The board accepted a bid of $84,350 from Blankenship Construction of Mulberry Grove to complete work on three storm drains. The bid includes labor and materials.

The majority of the cost will be covered with money received through the federal American Rescue Plan Program. The village expects to receive $78,167.92, leaving $6,182.08 of Mulberry grove funds to be spent on the project.

Board members agreed the storm drain work has been needed for a long time.

Larry Langel, village employee, told the board that beginning with the New Year, the Illinois EPA will require additional testing of water.

Board members approved the purchase of an analyzer machine, for about $3,400.