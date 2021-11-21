Multiple Agencies Respond To Fertilizer Fire At CHS On Rt. 140

Personnel from the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Rescue & EMS District were notified of a fertilizer fire at the CHS facility on Rt. 140 Saturday at 12:32 PM.

Departments providing mutual aid included the Greenville Fire Protection District, Alhambra Fire Department, Grantfork Fire Department, Highland-Pierron Fire – Mabas Air Truck, Hamel Ambulance – ALS Unit, RuralMed EMS – ALS Unit, Shoal Creek Fire – Rehab Unit, Edwardsville Fire – Madison County Hazmat, St Clair County Special Emergency Services, Fairview Heights Fire – Mabas Ventilation Truck, Mabas 35 Rehab Unit, Madison County EMA, Mulberry Grove Fire – Mabas Light Tower, Personal from Mabas Divisions: 32, 35, 58, IDOT – Traffic Control , and McEvers Trucking – Material Hauling.

Mulberry Grove Fire personnel provided standby coverage for the Greenville Fire Protection District at the Greenville firehouse while they worked the scene.

No one was in the shed when the fire occurred and Pocahontas Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL the cause of the blaze is unknown. Crews were on the scene for about four hours. No injuries reported.