Native American Artifact Presentation At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a “Native American Artifacts” presented by Bob Hammel, Site Superintendent of Eldon Hazlet State Park at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00a.m.

Bob will discuss some of the early archeological work that was undertaken in the early 1960’s as the lake was constructed and show examples of artifacts from the area, explaining their function and how they were used in everyday life.

This presentation is in celebration of Native American Heritage Month and for Indigenous people across the country giving a chance to share the unique ancestry, traditions, and contributions their communities make today and have made throughout history.

If you have any questions about this event, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.