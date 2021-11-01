Neece Takes Over As Greenville Police Chief

Stefan Neece is officially police chief for the City of Greenville.

Click below to hear Neece being sworn in by the person who appointed him, City Clerk and Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson, at a ceremony Monday morning:

Neece, a Greenville native, began his career with the city in December of 2011 and he was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

He replaces Scott Workman, who has retired. Attending Monday’s event were former chiefs John King, Lou Lorton and Workman.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Chief Neece at the ceremony. He said he was thankful and excited for the opportunity. He said they’ve got a great group of officers and telecommunicators at the department. He expressed appreciation for the three previous chiefs being part of the ceremony. He also noted that Greenville is his hometown and being an officer here was his first job out of college.

With the Greenville Police Department, Neece has served as taser instructor, field training officer, field training supervisor, and evidence supervisor, in addition to an inspector with the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force.