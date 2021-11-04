New Administrator At Greenville Nursing & Rehab

WLC Management announces Carla Lipe Vonder Haar is the new administrator at Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Carla is a registered nurse, who has been a licensed nursing home administrator for over 20 years.

She, her husband, Kevin, and their three sons live seven miles south of Greenville by the family farm. Carla is the daughter of the late Herschel and Barbara Lipe, formerly of Coffeen.

Vonder Haar said she is excited to be working close to home to serve a community where she has resided for the past 20 years.