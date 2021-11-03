New Greenville Police Sergeant & Officer Sworn In

A ceremony was held in the Greenville Municipal Building Monday morning to swear in a new police sergeant and a patrolman.

Casey Brown is the new sergeant, filling the position vacated by Stefan Neece when he became the police chief.

Click below to hear Sue Ann Nelson, city clerk and interim city manager, give the oath.

Brown began his law enforcement career with the Bond County Sheriff’s Department in 2015, worked for the villages of Donnellson and Coffeen, then joined the Greenville Police Department in 2018.

Zach Gebke of Greenville, is the new patrolman.

Gebke also took the oath from Nelson. Click below to hear more:

Gebke, who graduated from Greenville High School, worked at the Bond County jail, and was a full-time police officer at Ramsey from mid-July until last week. He has completed his police training.