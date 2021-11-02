New Location For 3-Point Ink, LLC

3-Point Ink, LLC, a publishing company based in Greenville, has relocated its main headquarters.

Previously in a building along Route 40, near Bowman Industrial Drive, 3-Point Ink is now at 927 East Harris Avenue in Greenville, in a building shared by the Bond County Farm Bureau and Country Financial.

Sherry Schaefer is CEO of the business, which originally operated in Nokomis. 3-Point Ink began publishing Oliver Heritage magazine in 2004 and created Heritage Iron magazine in 2008.

With wishes to be more actively involved in her hometown community and closer to family, Schaefer purchased a commercial property on the southeast edge of Greenville in 2011.

Schaefer said the latest move frees the company up from maintaining a large building and will allow more time to produce the magazines in a fresh and creative environment. She said it will also allow more time to focus on writing a few more books that need to be written before the storytellers are gone.

3-Point Ink partners with industry experts to license and print book titles related to the progression of agricultural equipment throughout history.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is planning a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location November 5 at noon.