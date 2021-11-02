New Partnership Presents Theater Opportunity For KC Students

Kaskaskia College students that are aspiring actors, directors, set designers, and other theater professions now have the option of transferring to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theater.

Kaskaskia College and Southern Illinois University Carbondale signed a new articulation agreement for KC graduates to transfer to SIU Carbondale and continue their bachelor’s degree in theater. Students who complete their Associate of Arts (AA) Degree at KC through this partnership will be considered for admission into the theater program at SIU Carbondale (based upon enrollment criteria and space availability). The agreement’s benefits are significant to graduates’ time, money, and effort.

“KC is very excited to have a formal articulation agreement in theater with SIU Carbondale,” said Kaskaskia College Dean of Arts and Sciences Kellie Henegar. “We have a long history of working with SIU Carbondale and consider them a strong educational partner. These articulation agreements ensure that KC students interested in pursuing a theater major receive a solid two-year foundation in their Associates of Arts degree at KC and then transfer seamlessly to SIU Carbondale to complete their Bachelors of Arts degree in theater coursework.”

Kaskaskia College’s Associate of Arts Degree in theater is a comprehensive program offering instruction in theatrical production, staging, and oral communication. The KC Theater Program produces a minimum of two plays a year, providing students the opportunities for auditioning, set designing, and production writing.

“We’re proud of our theater program at Kaskaskia College,” said David Quinn, KC Director of Theater. “We provide some of the early training students need in theater, with courses in acting, history, and production. We also give students the opportunity to perform, work on design, and we are thrilled that our students can smoothly transition into the theater program at SIU Carbondale.

This opportunity to transfer to SIU Carbondale reflects Kaskaskia College’s commitment to a quality education to propel students into high-demand careers and educational opportunities.

Kaskaskia College has over 200 signed articulation agreements with four-year colleges and institutions. Kaskaskia College is committed to providing students with access to more affordable educational opportunities.