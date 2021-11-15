November 19 Is GU Scholarship Day

Greenville University is inviting potential students to campus for a Scholarship Day on Friday, November 19.

It will take place in the Crum Recreation Center beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The day is an opportunity to earn up to a full tuition scholarship and the chance to learn more about the campus prior to the fall 2022 semester.

One hundred percent of traditional undergraduates at Greenville University receive institutional financial aid, and on November 19, students who attend Scholarship Day could earn one of the multiple full-tuition scholarships available.

GU’s average financial aid package is $22,000 and all students attending Scholarship Day are guaranteed to come away with a sizeable scholarship offer.