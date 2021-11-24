Okawville & Trenton Residents Killed In Crash

A woman from Okawville and a man from Trenton were killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Clinton County.

Illinois State Police report 51 year old Tracy M. Loyd, of Okawville, was traveling eastbound on US Rt. 50, just east of St. rose Road, around 12:41 PM Tuesday, when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by 20 year old Michael J. Brown, of Trenton, who was traveling westbound on US 50. Brown’s vehicle caught fire following the collision.

Both Brown and Loyd were pronounced deceased at the scene. The highway was closed for about three hours following the crash.