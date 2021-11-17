One Injured In Fayette County Crash

Illinois State Police report a Florida man was injured in a single vehicle accident in Fayette County Wednesday.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:57 AM Wednesday in the westbound lane of Interstate 70, near the 76.5 mile marker.

Police report 46 year old Mario A. Rojas, of Miami, Florida, was traveling westbound on I-70 when for unknown reasons, his semi truck traveled off the roadway to the left, striking a guardrail and continuing off the road down the bridge embankment. The truck struck the Union Pacific Rail line at the intersection with Brewbaker Drive in St. Elmo.

Rojas was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital with injuries.

He was cited for alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.