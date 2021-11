The Greenville Chamber of Commerce presented a great “Come Home For Christmas Event” Saturday in Greenville. A big crowd enjoyed the good weather and many fun activities. By all accounts, it was a wonderful night and a great way to kick off the holiday season!

The Chamber shared these photos from the festivities…

WGEL fan Kasey Laughlin shared these photos with WGEL…

These pics were sent by Laurie Schneck…

The DeMoulin Museum had a lot of Peanuts-related holiday fun!