Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer will hold an in-person regional town hall event in his home town.

The session will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. November 15 at the Edwardsville Gun Club at 4104 Staunton Road. Attendees are asked to RSVP at https://www.ilsenategop.org/plummerrlt.

Special guests will be State Senators Jil Tracy and Steve McClure. Together, the lawmakers are touring the region to get a better understanding of issues faced by communities and residents.