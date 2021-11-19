Pocahontas Man Convicted Of Eight Felony Sexual Offenses

A Bond County jury has convicted a rural Pocahontas man of eight felony sexual offenses.

The four-day trial for Johnathon Mazur, age 38, concluded Thursday afternoon with the jury ruling Mazur is guilty of four counts of predatory criminal assault and four counts of criminal sexual assault. The victim was under 13 years of age when the crimes were committed.

She is now 14 and testified at the trial.

The jury deliberated about two hours before announcing it had verdicts.

The sentencing of Mazur has been set for December 22 in Bond County Circuit Court.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann requested, after the verdicts were read, that Mazur’s bond be revoked and he be held without bond, pending sentencing. Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer granted those requests.

The charges were filed in October of 2020. Mazur has been in custody since then.