The Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire District Fireman’s Appreciation Dinner was held Saturday by the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire, Rescue and EMS.

Awards were presented.

Griffin Leitschuh was presented the Dave Melosi Junior Firefighter of the Year honor.

Chris Wempe received the Joe Kalous Firefighter of the Year Award.

Jackson Fenton was given the Jerry Nance EMS Award and was promoted to an EMS lieutenant.

Denny Koberczky was promoted to assistant fire chief. He had been a lieutenant.