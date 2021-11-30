Pocahontas United Methodist Church To Celebrate This Weekend

The Pocahontas United Methodist Church will celebrate its 201st anniversary with a special worship service this Sunday, December 5.

The service begins at 10:30 a.m. and the church will provide lunch.

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony could not be held last year, which was the 200th anniversary.

The church’s celebration is part of a holiday weekend event in Pocahontas, which will include Santa at the Strand Theatre, and music and memories at the current United Methodist Church, located at 108 Moreland Street on Saturday. There will also be vendors, crafts and food available around the square.

The former church building at 202 Moreland Street is now the home of Don and Jennifer Rick, and will be open for tours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and will be sold at The Strand Theatre ticket booth that day.

Proceeds go to the church’s food pantry and programs.

In 1820, a group of followers of the Wesley tradition began meeting in a home in Hickory Grove, which is now Pocahontas. The first church building was built in 1826, south of the village, then a new church building was constructed, three miles west of the old one.

A church was built in Pocahontas in 1854, and then the brick structure, which is now the Rick home, was erected in 1912.