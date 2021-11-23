Police Investigating Battery Case

Greenville Police are investigating a Saturday evening case in which a city resident was apparently beaten in the head.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece advised WGEL that Rural Med EMTs went to a home in the 800 block of South Third Street. Ambulance personnel notified police at 6:43 p.m. that the male victim stated he had been attacked by several individuals.

The police chief said it is not believed the incident occurred at the house.

According to Neece there are suspects in the case, but there have been no arrests. Police are continuing their investigation.

City residents might have seen or heard a helicopter landing in the south part of the city around that time.

A medical helicopter was requested to transport the injured man to St. Louis University hospital.

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called to set up a landing zone for the helicopter.

District Fire Chief Dennis Wise said that due to the open space, it was decided to have the helicopter land at the Greenville University soccer field area, and transport the patient by ambulance from the home to that location.