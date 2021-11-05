Project Parenting Sleep Workshop

Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring a virtual workshop titled “Sleep A to Z” on Tuesday, November 9 from 8 to 9 p.m.

It is open to any family in Bond County who has children under the age of three.

During the workshop, parents will get sleep basics and practical tips to help obtain an uninterrupted, peaceful night’s sleep for themselves and their child.

All information is endorsed and promoted by St. Louis Children’s Hospital and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

To participate in the Google Meet workshop, RSVP by completing the Google form on Project Parenting’s Facebook page or call 664-5009, extension 2.