Quail Forever Group Donates To Youth Organizations

he Greenville Little Bluestem Chapter of Quail Forever remains active in the community.

The chapter held its Quail Forever Banquet in September and members of youth groups assisted throughout the day.

The chapter has donated money to Ag in the Classroom and for the poster contest of the Bond County Soil and Conservation District.

Other donations have gone to the Mulberry Grove and Greenville FFA chapters, the Shooting Aces Team, and the Unit 2 High School bass fishing team.

The Little Bluestem Chapter is co-sponsoring an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wingshooting Clinic at Eldon Hazlet State Park near Carlyle on November 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is free for participants who sign up on the IDNR website.

The clinic begins with one-on-one instruction for shooting clay targets, a hot lunch is served, then a youth pheasant hunt takes place in the early afternoon.

Participants are provided all equipment and safety instruction during the day.