Salvation Army Bell Ringers Needed

The Bond County Salvation Army Chapter begins its 2021 bell ringing campaign Monday, November 22.

Mary Young said the recruitment of bell ringers is underway. Ringers will be stationed at Capri IGA, Dollar General, and Buchheit in Greenville, between 9:30 AM and 7:30 PM. The campaign will run from November 22 to December 22. There will be no ringing on Sundays or on Thanksgiving. The City of Greenville will share information on Facebook or you can call Mary at 553-4353.

Young said anyone who can move their wrist up and down, smile, and greet people, you are qualified to ring the bell.

Last year, the campaign was up in the air due to COVID-19, but it was held. While the goal was $26,500, county residents donated an astounding $42,000.

Young advised this year’s goal is $27,000.

Eighty-five percent of the money collected stays in Bond County to help needy residents throughout the year.

Once again, Mary Young can be reached by calling 618-553-4353.