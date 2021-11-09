School Mask Lawsuit Hearing Postponed

A hearing was originally scheduled for last Friday in Macoupin County Circuit Court, on a lawsuit file by parents from over 140 Illinois school districts regarding the mandate that students wear masks at school.

WGEL has learned the hearing was postponed. A temporary restraining order is being sought by the parents.

Bond County Community Unit 2 is listed as one of the defendants.

Among the plaintiffs, listed as parents of minor students who attend school in Unit 2, are Justin and Michelle Lurkins, Jeffrey and Jennifer Rehkemper, Michael and Mandy Weiss, Shannon and Jeffrey Graham, David and Crystal Goodall, Sharon and Scott Fitzgerald, Amber Henrichsmeyer, and Jerry Wall.

Governor Pritzker, the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health are also among the defendants.