Scouting For Food November 13 & 20

The Bond County Scouting For Food campaign begins soon.

Scouts will be in neighborhoods Saturday, November 13, dropping off the blue Scouting For Food bags. The bags will be picked up at homes on Saturday, November 20 before 9 a.m.

If someone doesn’t get a blue bag or needs more bags, any grocery bag can be used.

Donations can include a variety of canned items such as soup, chili, fruit, vegetables, canned meals, evaporated milk, tuna, chicken, and tomato or pasta sauce.

No glass items or expired foods will be accepted.

Bags with donations need to be on the front porch by 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 20 to be picked up.

Donations help the needy in this community.