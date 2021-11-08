Simple Room Playground Dedicated To Founder

A dedication ceremony was held Saturday, October 30, for a playground at The Simple Room site in Greenville.

Blake Gocey, Community Relations Director for the Simple Room, told WGEL the playground was created in honor of Dr. James Reinhard, the founder of The Simple Room, who passed away earlier this year.

Gocey said the playground was possible thanks to some grants and support from local individuals and officials thought it would be a great fit for the Simple Room and a testament to Reinhard’s legacy of fun and joy.

A banner replica of the Dr. Jim Reinhard Memorial Playground sign was unveiled during the ceremony. The actual sign will be installed soon.

In closing, a current Simple Room fifth grader, Haylie, said a prayer of dedication while attendees laid hands of blessing over the playground.