St. John’s College Of Nursing Education Center In Greenville

St. John’s College of Nursing has established an education center at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

The center will be used to provide clinical simulation labs to Greenville University students who enter St. John’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

St. John’s College and Greenville University are partnering to give students a four-year path to earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. The partnership reduces Greenville students’ nursing school journey from five to four years.

They can complete their pre-nursing coursework at GU, then enter St. John’s College of Nursing program on Greenville’s campus.

Students will be admitted through this pathway in the fall of 2022.

For more information or to apply to the program, go to Greenville.edu/programs/nursing.